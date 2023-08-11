Jannik in the quarterfinals without playing – breaking latest news

by Marco Calabresi

The Briton retires with an abdominal muscle injury before taking the field. In the quarterfinals Sinner finds the French Monfils

To the quarterfinals without playing. After beating Matteo Berrettini in the blue derby, Jannik Sinner went straight to the next round of the Toronto Masters 1000 by taking advantage of Andy Murray’s forfeit, who did not play the match due to an abdominal problem. The Scotsman took the field but only to announce his retirement: I’m very sorry I can’t compete tonight, but I have an abs problem and I can’t play. I know I give you a big disappointment, I’ve rarely been in this situation in my career and I’m really mortified. This might even be the last time I play this tournament, so it’s really awful that it has to end like this.

Ora Monfils

Sinner then reaches the quarterfinals, where in the night he will face the Frenchman Gael Monfils: another who, like Murray, is not giving up over the years, and against whom Sinner has a 3-1 run in the previous matches (the last final won in Sofia, indoors, in 2021). And on the horizon, even if the Spaniard does his duty against the American Tommy Paul, there is another duel in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz, as in the two previous North American Masters 1000 this year, in Indian Wells and Miami.

Where and when to see Sinner-Monfils

The match scheduled as second on the Central in the evening session

, which starts no earlier than 1 in the Italian night between Friday and Saturday. Sinner could therefore play around 3. The whole tournament can be seen live on Sky Sport.

