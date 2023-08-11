The entry of another important figure in the caretaker prime minister race

Friday August 11, 2023, 1:04 am

Islamabad: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s name has also been included in the race for the post of Caretaker Prime Minister. The name of Sadiq Sanjrani was suggested by opposition leader Raja Riaz. On the other hand, opposition leader Raja Riaz has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the first round of consultation on the names of the caretaker prime minister has taken place in a pleasant atmosphere, while another consultation on the names of the caretaker prime minister will be held tomorrow.

After meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, opposition leader Raja Riaz has said that the Prime Minister and the opposition leader could not agree on the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

There will be another consultation tomorrow on the name of caretaker prime minister, the total number of names of the prime minister and ours is 6.

