Raid in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse

The police went on a major raid. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The police are investigating suspected mafia structures in Germany. The officers seized large quantities of drugs.

Investigators moved out in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse on Thursday for a large-scale operation in connection with mafia structures.

At the same time, properties in Kassel, Duisburg and Höxter were searched “that were used by people who are said to be in contact with organized Italian crime,” said the police in Bielefeld and the Paderborn public prosecutor’s office. The basis was therefore an investigation into drug trafficking against suspected mafia members.





After the confiscation of a large amount of drugs in Höxter, references to the Italian `Ndrangheta were uncovered, it said. The aim of the searches was therefore to confiscate drugs and arrest suspects for whom arrest warrants had already been issued.

Investigators from Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, a Hessian special unit and hundreds of Hessian riot police were involved in the operation. (AFP/mf)

