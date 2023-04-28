Raid on FC Bayern: money laundering procedure for Hoeneß friend Usmanov

11
Raid at FC Bayern: The police searched the Allianz Arena and the club premises on Tuesday. It is about a money laundering procedure against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
Created:
Von: Christopher Klaucke
Raid at FC Bayern: The police searched the Allianz Arena and the club premises on Tuesday. It is about a money laundering procedure against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More