Raid on hooligan scene – three arrests in the Ore Mountains

Raid on hooligan scene – three arrests in the Ore Mountains

The special commission for right-wing extremism has conducted searches in the radical football fan milieu in Saxony. (Archive image) (Jan Woitas / dpa / Jan Woitas)

This was announced by the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Saxony State Criminal Police Office. In addition, they are charged with crimes such as serious breaches of the peace, robbery and several dangerous bodily injuries, it said.

According to the investigators, the suspects are said to have founded the “Strong Youth” group by February 2022 at the latest. According to the information, this is part of the Ultra group of a local football club. The members are ultras and hooligans. The aim of the group are acts of violence against supporters of other football clubs and resistance against police officers.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 31, 2023.

