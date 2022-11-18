

Rain and snow cooling in the north hits the rain in the south seamlessly



China Weather Network news from yesterday (November 17), a new wave of cold air from Xinjiang began to gradually affect other regions of my country from west to east. Today and tomorrow, the areas north of the Yangtze River will experience a significant drop in temperature. North China, Northeast China and other places There will also be rainy and snowy weather, and local precipitation will be violent. In the south, rainwater will continue to operate today and tomorrow, with a short “schedule” day off on the 20th, and a new round of rain will come online from the 21st to the 22nd, almost seamlessly.

The area north of the Yangtze River will face the temperature drop today and tomorrow, and the highest temperature in Shenyang and other places may “fold up and down”

Yesterday, a new wave of cold air gradually affected our country from west to east, and the temperature in northern Xinjiang, Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia dropped sharply; while in other northern regions where the cold air has not yet reached, yesterday ushered in a small climax of warming before the drop in temperature . According to the live monitoring at 14:00 yesterday, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places have experienced different degrees of temperature rise compared with the same time the previous day, especially in southeastern Inner Mongolia, Jianghan, and western Huanghuai. In some areas, the temperature rise ranged from 4 to 6°C, and locally even reached about 8°C. Among them, the temperature in most of the Huanghuai area at 14:00 yesterday was generally above 16°C, and locally even exceeded 20°C.

However, in the next two days, as the cold air advances, the cooling curtain in the areas north of the Yangtze River in my country will officially open. It is expected that today the southern part of Northeast China, North China, and the eastern part of Northwest China will experience a temperature drop of 4-8 ° C. For example, Shenyang will start from 15 yesterday. The highest temperature around ℃ dropped to about 10℃, and then continued to decline, and it will drop to about 5℃ on the 21st; in addition, the highest temperature in Shijiazhuang, Xi’an and other places today will also drop to around 12℃. However, although the cold air will cause obvious fluctuations in the temperature in northern my country, in general, most areas will continue to be warm, and the public can arrange their clothes reasonably according to the nowcast.

Waves of rain in the south, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other areas have heavy rain

In terms of precipitation, the dry areas such as Jiangnan and South China have finally ushered in “thirst-quenching rain” recently. Since November 15, there have been significant rainfall in the dry areas such as Jiangnan and South China. According to live monitoring, yesterday, southern and northeastern Guangxi, Guangdong Moderate or heavy rain occurred in parts of the north, central and northern Hunan, central Jiangxi, and northeastern Zhejiang. Local heavy rains (100-150 mm) occurred in Qinzhou, Guangxi, Fangchenggang, and Huaihua, Hunan.

Today and tomorrow, the rain in the south will continue, and with the help of cold air in the north, there will be significant rain and snow in North China and Northeast China. There may be heavy snowfall in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northern Heilongjiang.

Specifically, today, parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, and northern Hebei have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia have moderate to heavy snow (5-8 mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of western North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, and western South China. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of northwestern Guangxi, eastern Hunan, central Jiangxi, and southern Zhejiang.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, and northern Xinjiang. Among them, there will be heavy snowfall (10-12 mm) in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Heilongjiang. There was light rain in most parts of Northeast China, eastern Jianghuai, eastern and southern Jiangnan, southern Yunnan, western South China, and Hainan Island.

It is expected that on the 20th, the rainfall in the south will enter a short-term “adjustment” period, but from the 21st to the 22nd, there will be another round of rainfall coming online. There will be light to moderate rain in western Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou and other places, as well as in northern Guangxi. Heavy rain, when the drought in the above areas will also be further eased.

However, it is worth noting that the wet and slippery roads and reduced visibility caused by the continuous rain in the south may cause troubles to the traffic of local residents. The public should pay attention to traffic safety when going out, and some areas with strong rains need to pay attention to preventing secondary disasters. .

