Rankings for the ordinary competition 2020 become “limited” but do not take the places of the GaE

The rankings of the ordinary competition and STEM 2020, both for primary childhood and secondary school, have been “rescued” through the PA bis Decree. This is an important step for a competition that three years after the announcement for some competition classes has not even concluded for all competition classes in all regions.

The standard published in the Official Gazette of 23 June 2023

“2. In article 47, paragraph 11, of the decree-law of 30 April 2022, n. 36, converted, with amendments, by law 29 June 2022, n. 79, after the words: «decretolegge n. 73 of 2021” the following are added: “and are extended until they are exhausted. Starting from the 2024/2025 school year, the rankings referred to in the first period are used within the limits of the residual recruitment faculties with respect to the entries in the role necessary to achieve the targets set by the PNRR. The provision referred to in the first sentence does not apply to competitions announced after the date of entry into force of this provision”

The rule establishes the right to be hired both for the winners of the competition (never questioned) and for the suitable candidates, i.e. the candidates who have passed all the tests with at least the minimum score but have placed themselves beyond the number of places set under notice.

The ranking is therefore released from a time limit, it will be used until the last of the candidates has been hired. In the meantime, however, other competitions will be called, so from 2024/25 the rankings will be used at the end of the PNRR competitions.

What does it mean that the rankings of the ordinary competition become “until exhausted”

One of our readers asks

I read on horizon school that the merit rankings of this competition will become exhaustive for both childhood and primary teachers I am quite advanced in years and despite having passed a very old competition I only obtained the qualification to teach in a nursery school in the province of Como first, now in Lecco, there were no places available and there were no merit rankings and I have never been called for the role. I’m in the gae but they place 1 or 2 teachers a year and I’ve lost hope.

Now also this novelty: will these new generations also pass us by?

Unfortunately the problem of childhood GaE is always present and never resolved.

We understand my colleague’s disappointment at remaining in a historical and static ranking, but the new generations – who have not had the opportunity to participate in the GaE while the opposite has always been possible, i.e. for GaE teachers to participate in the various competitions organized by the Ministry – they won’t take anything away from the temporary workers still included in the GaE.

In fact, the GaE have 50% of the places available for permanent admissions established annually by the MEF. Therefore that number remains and is not affected, the “new generations” participate in the remaining 50% assigned to the competitions.

So your colleague is wrong to see a danger in the rule introduced by the PA bis decree, because the words “until exhaustion” are to be understood simply as a total scrolling of the ranking, which remains that of the competition and participates only for the quota intended for entries in the competition role .

N.B. The decree is now being examined by Parliament and will have to be transformed into law within 60 days, so it may still undergo changes.

