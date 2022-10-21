This is a solemn declaration standing at a new historical starting point——

“Neither take the old road of closure and rigidity, nor take the evil road of changing the flag, insist on putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of its own strength, and insist on firmly grasping the fate of China‘s development and progress in their own hands”;

This is a great mobilization to embark on a new journey in high spirits –

“From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, to achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization”!

At the critical moment of marching towards the second centenary goal, General Secretary Xi Jinping raised his flag and focused his efforts in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, calling on all party comrades to stay true to their original aspirations, keep in mind their mission, and write a society with Chinese characteristics in the new era. A more splendid chapter of ideology.

The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics is not only a correct and practicable one, but also a steady and well-traveled one

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Yehua

On the 17th, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out deeply when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation that practice has proved that the major policies and work arrangements of the CPC Central Committee since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are completely correct, and that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics is in line with China‘s reality and reflects China. The will of the people and the requirements of the development of the times are not only correct and feasible, but also stable and good.

This road will benefit hundreds of millions of people——

Using 5G signals, opening up road tunnels, and connecting to the southern power grid… The great changes in the development of the remote mountain villages of Dulong River in Yunnan have made the representative of Gao Derong, the “leader” of the Dulong people in poverty alleviation, sighed with emotion: “In the new era, the entire Dulong people have been lifted out of poverty. , to realize the beautiful dream of living a well-off life together with other fraternal ethnic groups in the country! ‘Straight over the nation’ step by step for thousands of years!”

The Dulong River Canyon has nine folds of screens, and the surging river is like a wild horse galloping to separate the two sides. This “dangerous place” was once an isolated “island”.

“I used to go out to study in the prefecture, and it took me three days and three nights to walk out of the Dulong River. It took me three days and three nights to get out of the Dulong River.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has continuously deepened its understanding of the laws of socialist construction, led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to overcome difficulties and forge ahead, and won the largest poverty alleviation battle in human history. Build a well-off society in an all-round way on the earth. The cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, propelling our country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success in China and is full of vigor and vitality.

This road takes root in the land of China——

The National Day holiday that just passed, the “Endeavor New Era” theme achievement exhibition has become a popular check-in place.

A visitor visits the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition (photo taken on October 8, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

Deeply feeling the great changes of the motherland, some visitors wrote on the guestbook: “The road of socialism with Chinese characteristics we are taking is a bright road, a road of hope, and the ‘right way of the world‘.”

Socialism with Chinese characteristics did not fall from the sky, but a precious result achieved by the party and the people through untold hardships and various costs. It is extremely difficult to get this result.

“China has unique cultural traditions, historical destiny, and real national conditions, which is destined for China to take a development path that suits its own characteristics.” Qu Qingshan, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and director of the Party History and Literature Research Institute of the CPC Central Committee, believes that our Road self-confidence, theoretical self-confidence, institutional self-confidence, and cultural self-confidence come from practice, from the people, and from the truth.

“History and practice have proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is a scientific socialism rooted in the land of China, reflecting the will of the Chinese people, and adapting to the development and progress requirements of China and the times.” said Lu Binghui, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the School of Marxism at Anhui Normal University. .

This road leads to great revival—

At present, the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period. We are closer, more confident and capable of achieving the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history. At the same time, we must be prepared to pay more Harder, harder effort.

“The next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.”

my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors increase. Various “black swan” and “gray rhino” events may occur at any time. We must increase our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for the storm, and be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds, turbulent waves, and even turbulent waves.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China scientifically examines the development trend of today’s world and contemporary China, scientifically grasps the strategic opportunities and risks and challenges we face, and comprehensively grasps the new requirements for the development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and the new expectations of the people. Make plans and arrangements with the national cause, guide the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their historical confidence, strengthen their historical initiative, strive to create a new situation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and unswervingly advance the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Tian Jinchang, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xiongan New Area and executive deputy director of the Management Committee, said: “Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the banner of unity, progress and victory of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. We must firmly Firmly adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, strengthen self-confidence in the path, insist that Qingshan will not relax, and strive to create a new situation of high-standard and high-quality construction and development in the Xiongan New Area.”

All the way to overcome obstacles, all the way to triumph.

We go our own way, we have an incomparably broad stage, an incomparably profound historical background, and an incomparably strong will to move forward.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only way to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation

General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly put forward the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the second of which is “adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics”.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has led the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen the “Four Self-confidences”, grasp the overall situation, hold the banner for the adherence and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and firmly grasp the destiny. in their own hands.

“Grandpa’s generation built steam locomotives, my father’s generation made green-skin trains, and I made high-speed EMU trains.” Guo Rui, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and chief engineer of fitters of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co., Ltd., has been a railway worker for three generations.

As the first generation of high-speed rail workers in China, Guo Rui and his team assembled bogies for more than 1,600 high-speed EMUs. Today, these trains have traveled more than 4 billion kilometers safely.

“The change in transportation reflects the epic great changes of a country and nation.” Guo Rui said, “The railway network is becoming denser and denser, and the speed of high-speed rail is constantly improving, which makes me truly feel the surging and sustainable development of China. energy and passion.”

At the CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, Shandong, a Fuxing train is leaving the factory (photographed on July 1, 2021).Xinhua News Agency

If you walk the right way, you will not be afraid of mountains and rivers. The new era draws a magnificent picture of the era: economic strength, scientific and technological strength, comprehensive national strength and people’s living standards have jumped to a new level, ranking the second largest economy in the world; Shenzhou Feitian, each major project reflects the strong strength of our country…

At 7:18 on May 15, 2021, the Tianwen-1 landing rover successfully landed on the pre-selected landing area in the southern part of the Utopia Plain on Mars. my country’s first Mars exploration mission successfully landed on Mars. This is the celebration of aerospace researchers in the command hall of the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Liwang

It is by forging ahead along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics that the Chinese people have created two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability that are rarely seen in the world. Practice has fully proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only correct way to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“After more than 30 years of research on Juncao, my Juncao dream is, after all, a dream of poverty alleviation and an ecological dream.” said Lin Zhanxi, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a professor at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, “The concept of ‘lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets’ has been It has become the consensus of the whole society, and green has become a brighter and thicker background for Beautiful China.”

In Minning Town, Yongning County, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, Lin Zhanxi (second from right), a professor at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, exchanges Juncao planting technology with farmers (photo taken on March 29, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Peng

Based on the foundation of the times, answering the questions of the times, and leading the changes of the times, our party has profoundly summarized and made full use of the historical experience since the establishment of the party, proceeding from the new reality, created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and realized Marxist China A new leap in the era of change.

In the new era, everything is renewed and changing with each passing day. The reason why the party and the country can achieve historic achievements and undergo historic changes lies in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics were successfully held, fulfilling our solemn commitment to the international community. Zhang Hong, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a member of the International Olympic Committee, was deeply touched: “The Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics have amazed the world. Joint participation and collective efforts are the institutional advantages of concentrating on major events.”

This is the entry of the national flag of the People’s Republic of China at the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games in Beijing (photo taken on February 4, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Yichen

From the top-level design of comprehensively deepening reforms made by the Third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to the deployment of comprehensive law-based governance of the country at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to the 13 institutional arrangements made by the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, systematically depicting China A map of the characteristic socialist system…

The fundamental systems that support the socialist system with Chinese characteristics are constantly being consolidated, the basic systems are more perfected, the important systems are constantly being innovated, the basic institutional frameworks in various fields are basically established, and the institutional systems that are systematically complete, scientifically standardized, and operate effectively are gradually taking shape. The Great Revival provided a more complete institutional guarantee.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that adhering to and developing Marxism must be combined with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Only by rooting in the fertile soil of our country and our nation’s history and culture can the tree of truth of Marxism take root.

“The Chinese civilization is broad, profound and has a long history. It is our responsibility and obligation to inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture and protect the Mogao Grottoes.” Zhao Shengliang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Dunhuang Academy, said, “We must The spirit of the times activates the vitality of China‘s excellent traditional culture and accumulates more powerful spiritual power for the journey of national rejuvenation.”

In Cave 231 of the Mogao Grottoes, fresco restoration workers at the Cultural Relics Protection Technical Service Center of the Dunhuang Academy are repairing a diseased mural (photo taken on April 19, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Zheyu

Derived from the long-standing excellent traditional Chinese culture, forged in the revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture created by the party and the people, and rooted in the great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics… The socialist culture with Chinese characteristics has been integrated into the spiritual blood of the Communist Party of China. Shape the spiritual temperament of hundreds of millions of Chinese people.

On the road to revival, the spirit is like a torch, and the faith is like a rock.

Keep pushing forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the spirit of hard work

On the new journey, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and unswervingly implement and advance with the times to expand socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Duanjiawan Village, Yukou Town, Daixian County, Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province, this once-famous impoverished village has now become a beautiful village that can be counted among the eight townships in ten miles.

“Everyone said that the great changes in the village over the years are inseparable from the strong leadership of the Party and the good policies of the Party Central Committee. Duanjiawan must always follow the Party.” Representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Duanjiawan Village Party Branch Secretary Liu Guizhen said.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that adhering to the party’s overall leadership is the only way to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“In the process of publicizing and introducing the Chinese Communist Party for many years, the most frequently asked question by foreigners is ‘why the Chinese Communist Party can’.” Representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Vice President of the Central Party School (National School of Administration) in charge of daily work Xie Chuntao believes that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

A multilingual version of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” is displayed in the top 20 news centers, which has become a popular book by foreign journalists.

The international community believes that this authoritative work has opened an important “window of thought” for the world to understand China.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has written a new chapter in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, making socialism with Chinese characteristics continue to demonstrate its great superiority and strong vitality.

Practical development never ends, and theoretical innovation never ends.

Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is a big article. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the task of our generation of Communists is to continue to write this great article.

To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must first grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and adhere to and make good use of the standpoints and methods that run through it. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly puts forward six insistences – adhere to the people first, adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance, adhere to integrity and innovation, adhere to problem orientation, adhere to the system concept, and adhere to the world.

“Why the Communist Party of China can, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good? In the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, a Marxist practice that is Chineseized and modernized…” In the notebook of Zhou Rongfang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a teacher of ideological and political courses at Zhengzhou University, wrote What I learned from listening to the report: As an ideological and political educator, I will continue to go to the grassroots level and use “walking ideological and political courses” to promote the party’s innovative theory to “fly into the homes of ordinary people”.

“The party’s good policies have allowed us to eat ‘tea fragrant rice’ and embark on a ‘happiness road’. We are full of hope for achieving common prosperity and are full of energy!” Representative Zhu Xuelan from Shanping Village, Cangwu County, Guangxi , talking about the great changes brought about by the development of the tea industry in remote Yaozhai, the excitement is beyond words.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that we should adhere to the people-centered development philosophy. Continuously realize that development is for the people, development depends on the people, and the fruits of development are shared by the people, so that more and more fruits of modernization can benefit all people in a fairer way.

The report depicts a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the goal of the second century of struggle. The bright future of the new journey inspires the confidence to forge ahead.

Lin Dan, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of Junmen Community in Gulou District, Fuzhou City, is full of confidence: “We think in one place, work hard in one place, roll up our sleeves and work hard, and we will definitely create a better future!”

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hundreds of millions of people will march forward bravely along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and will surely win even greater victories and glory in the new era and new journey!

Text reporters: Lin Hui, Shi Jingnan, Hu Hao, Wang Peng, Kang Miao

Poster design: Qian Cheng, Pan Hongyu