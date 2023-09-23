Shop of love in the market of hate!

Rahul Gandhi’s emotional meeting with BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali

The hatred on the streets has reached the Parliament: Kunwar Danish Ali

New Delhi : 22. September

(Sahrnews/Social Media Desk)

Former All India Congress President and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali at his residence this evening. Venugopal was also there.

It is to be noted that on Thursday evening, BJP MP Ramesh Budhuri, who is a victim of Islamophobia, made a highly objectionable and controversial remark against BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali, who represents Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, during the debate on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha. The insulting remarks were made, which continues to be severely condemned. And this video has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Rahul Gandhi after meeting Kunwar Danish Ali X ” (formerly Twitter) Kanvardansh Ali posted two pictures of himself wearing a kogele along with a single line written in Hindi saying “in the market of hate, the shop of love” actually during his 4,000-km long walk to Bharat Jodu Yatra. Rahul Gandhi had given a slogan saying that he wanted to open a shop of love in the “market of hate” created by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shop of love in the market of hatred pic.twitter.com/3IqLMFU0dx —Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2023

According to a report by NDTV, shortly before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, a teary-eyed BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali told NDTV that he had not been able to sleep at night and B. They are on the verge of breaking down after being targeted by the JPMP.

After Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Kanwar Danish Ali, when the media asked him questions, Rahul Gandhi left by saying only one sentence, “The shop of love in the market of hate”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc)

Later, BSPMP Kanwar Danish Ali while talking to the media said that Rahul Gandhi was not present in the Lok Sabha when this incident took place. He had not spoken to anyone since last night and even his mobile phone was switched off.

Member of Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali said that Rahul Gandhi told him not to consider himself alone, every person of this country who believes in democracy is with him. And Rahul Gandhi told Kunwar Danish Ali to take this incident to heart. Don’t take it and take care of your health. However, he said that what really happened is heartbreaking.

Talking to the media, BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali said that I am very relieved that I am not alone, I have the solidarity, sympathy and support of the entire opposition and people. He said that the attack was not on me alone, but the attack is on this democracy and the constitution.

Talking to the media, Kanwar Danish Ali said that the shops of hate which used to be on the streets have now started to be put up in the new Parliament of this new India in Amrit Kal. I couldn’t sleep, I can’t describe my pain. He asked if our forefathers had sacrificed in the country’s freedom war for this? That you will behave like this?

Member of Parliament Kanwar Danish Ali said that when these people have this attitude in the parliament, think how they will behave with the common man living in the villages. This incident has served to embarrass the world.

BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali speaking to the media after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi ji came to boost my morale. He said- Don’t consider yourself alone. Every person in this country who believes in democracy is with you. : BSP MP Danish Ali ji pic.twitter.com/BKJDzCyQWi — Congress (@INCIndia) September 22, 2023

It should be noted that in this video of Sansad TV, which has gone viral on social media, it can be heard that BJP MP Ramesh Budhuri, who represents the parliamentary constituency of South Delhi, used unparliamentary and indecent words against Kunwar Danish Ali. ), Katwa (circumcised), Mullah, Atnikwadi (terrorist) and Ugrawadi (militant) are using very derogatory words.

Who is BJP MP Ramesh Budhuri? In the words of renowned and senior journalist Gurjesh Vashishtha.

“ Detailed report and video on this incident from Lok Sabha on this link of saharnews.com “

In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ramesh Badhuri made very insulting remarks against BSP MP Kanwar Danish Ali.

Post Views: 7,007

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

