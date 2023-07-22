Photomarathon 2023 captured on camera the change that Santa Marta is experiencing

More than 100 people were part of the tenth edition of this event that took place in the Camellón de El Rodadero.

With great enthusiasm, 120 professional photographers and fans participated in the tenth Photomarathon, event in which they captured elements and moments that represent the Samaria culture.

In this edition, the Camellón de El Rodadero was the ideal setting for the contestants to of the Photomarathon will take excellent images within the framework of the Fiesta del Mar program, which make honor to Santa Marta in its 498 years.

With camera in hand, photo marathonerswith ages from 16 years old, began the race early in the morning, in which they had to capture with their lens themes alluding to colors, emotions and flavors, so that juries specialized in the audiovisual arts could choose the six winners in the professional, amateur and free categories.

It is pertinent to highlight that with this event the Sea Festival 2023 started, in which photographers, university students, audiovisual producers and entrepreneurs were linked, among other people who were fond of photography.

During the tour carried out by the participants of the Photomarathon, Samaria and visitors They were able to pay attention to each of the shots taken by the contestants, who with their lenses captured wonderful scenes that will be saved for posterity.

It may interest you: Santa Marta 2023 Sea Festival: this is the official programming

Winners

After passing the tests exposed in each of the stations enabled in the Photomarathon, the team of juries made up of Mariana Stand, director of the Festival de Cine al Mar; Mike Solano, visual artist and Eduardo Bolaño, director of the International Photography Festival, they had the difficult task of selecting the winners, choosing two for each category. This award ceremony was held at the Arrecife shopping center.

The honor roll in the professional category is made up of Brayan Montoyawho held the first place and Pedro Noguera in second place; meanwhile, in the amateur category, first place was occupied by Karina Rondón and second place by Ubaldo Belluccio.

Finally, in the free category, the winners were Lorenzo Portillo y Ana Betancourt, with first and second place respectively. The winners received an award between $500,000 and $2,000,000.

Meanwhile, Karina Rondón, participant of the Photomarathon 2023in amateur category, specified that, “the expectations of this event were quite high, I honestly did not expect to win because I found people with more experience in photography. I consider myself an amateur photographer, but with a lot of passion for the things I do, thank God we managed to get first place in my category, impressing the jury”.

Next, Rondón thanked the organizers of the event and expressed that “we put our expectations and creativity to the test, achieving first place”.

With these activities the programming of the Fiesta Del Mar 2023 beganwhose central agenda of events runs from July 26 to 31.

It may interest you: Fiesta del Mar 2023: Photomarathon in Rodadero brought together talented photographers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

