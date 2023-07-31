‘Raped 20-year-old hitchhiker’, arrested by police – News

He allegedly raped a 20-year-old hitchhiker after forcing her to pay for cocaine. A 35-year-old worker originally from Naples and residing in the province of Pesaro and Urbino was arrested by the Rimini flying squad in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison by the Rimini investigating judge, Raffaella Ceccarelli issued following the investigations by the police of State, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Davide Ercolani. The worker defended by the lawyer Alessandro Buzzoni rejects the accusations and will be heard tomorrow by the judge in the guarantee interrogation. The story involving the young Apulian hitchhiker dates back to early May when the girl on the Riviera for Labor Day, after an evening with friends and a few drinks, asked the man for a ride in the car as he was going to the station. According to the girl’s complaint, he would have been the one to lure her and convince her to get into the car. The proposal to sniff drugs would always come from the man, who, once he had taken cocaine, would have abused her, and then dumped her on the A14 near the Municipality of Pesaro. It was a patrol of the Fano motorway police, alerted by some motorists to help her trembling as she walked on the emergency lane.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

