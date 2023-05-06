Raul Fernandez successfully operated

13
Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ Team) underwent successful surgery in Madrid to resolve the compartment syndrome problems that were causing him discomfort during this 2023 season. The Spaniard was forced to retire at the Portuguese GP and also experienced problems in the Sunday of the Spanish GP, while in the Monday test at Jerez he managed to complete a maximum of three consecutive laps.
