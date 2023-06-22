Real Madrid make first over-30 signing in ten years

Transfer

In principle, Real Madrid does not sign professionals who are over 30 years old. There are exceptions that confirm this rule. With Joselu the royals even secured a 33-year-old for their attack, which is still sparse. The 1.92 meter tall goalscorer, who is initially on loan from LaLiga relegated Espanyol Barcelona for the 2023/24 season, is the first over-30 signing in ten and a half years.

At the end of January 2013, Real had the then 31-year-old diego lopez fetched, whose age has to be assessed differently due to his role as a goalkeeper. Keepers are known to have longer careers due to their less movement on the field.

Oldest Real pros

From field players was Ricardo Carvalho, 2010 at the age of 32, the last Ü30 commitment before Joselu. 2007 hired goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek at the age of 34 at the Concha Espina, in 2006 Real secured three veterans at once: the 30-year-olds Ruud van Nistelrooy and Emerson and the 32-year-old Fabio Cannavaro.

