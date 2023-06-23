Real Madrid – Rodrygo: “Hope Ancelotti comes to Brazil in 2024”

National team

Charles Ancelotti fulfills his contract with Real Madrid, which runs until June 30, 2024, and then takes over the Brazilian national team: will it come to that? That’s in the room, should be the plan of those involved. Rodrygo Goes also openly hopes that “Carletto” will soon take care of him as a coach in South America.

“I can’t talk that much about it because I don’t know that much either. I know that he is the national team’s Plan A. The President is counting on him and we want him there too. Having him in the national team will be very important but nothing is confirmed yet. We hope he joins the national team when his contract ends.”the 22-year-old attacker told the Brazilian portal BAND.

The head of the association remains stubborn: “We have the feeling that it will work.”

Under Ancelotti, Rodrygo has played 106 competitive games, 28 goals and 23 assists since mid-2021. In the past season he has firmly established himself in the first eleven.

