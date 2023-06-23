Home » Air rifleman Strempfl narrowly missed the podium
Air rifleman Strempfl narrowly missed the podium

Air rifle shooter Martin Strempfl narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Games, but instead gained a quota for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Styrian finished fourth at the Wroclaw Shooting Center on Friday, missing the podium by just 0.8 points with a 259.8.

The German Maximilian Bene Ulbrich won with 261.5 points ahead of the Italian Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (261.2). Jiri Privratsky from the Czech Republic came in third (260.6).

Happy about quota place

“I was very tense. My big goal was a medal, but the competition was very good. I’m happy with my final. I was able to focus well and hide the surroundings. The more time passes, the more I’m happy about the quota place,” said Strempfl. The 38-year-old secured the first quota place for the Austrian marksmen’s team for next year’s summer games.

The second Austrian starter, Alexander Schmirl, took sixth place with 206.7 points.

