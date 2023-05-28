Reason are differences – castling at Special Olympics: Jürgen Winter and Jörg Hofmann resigned

13
Personnel shift at Special Olympics Austria (SOÖ): Schladminger Jörg Hofmann has resigned his position as national director (comparable to the managing director) at the Austria-wide organization based in Schladming. Surprising, given that he has strong family ties with the largest international sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities. His late grandfather, Heribert Thaller, founded the Austrian organization together with Hermann Kröll.
