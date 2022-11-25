IVREA. Fires. Rebels, brave and free. It is the title of the intense show interpreted by Monica Morini presented as part of the project The roots of courage, promoted by the Asl/To4 network against gender-based violence. The appointment is for Friday 25 November, at 21, at the Mozart auditorium in Ivrea, with free admission. Monica Morini quotes the Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014 at the age of 17, to introduce the show of the Teatro dell’Orsa company: «But I’m not a solitary voice: I am many voices. They are those 66 million girls who cannot go to school”. «Antigone is the ancestor who was the first to have the strength to disobey in the name of justice – continues Morini -. From myth to life, Rosa Parks and her disobedience that changes the Alabama bus law walk along the same thread, then Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, with a tenacious faith in believing in school law for all or Samia Yusuf Omar Olympic champion who, pursuing the dream of the right to sport, leaves Somalia at war and makes the great journey on Mediterranean boats to race for the London Olympics». Also Friday 25, but a Chiaverano, at the Bertagnolio theatre, at 21, the cultural association Fuoridaltunnel will present the show L’inganno, with Stefania Longo, Valentina Trevisan and the guys from Fuoridaltunnel. TO Glasses, will be inaugurated in Piazza XXV Aprile (Friday 25 at 18), the imposing Christmas tree created by the association Creare Creando di Verrès. The date chosen is not accidental: the tree is in fact called theTree women. A special tree, made up of about 1650 colored wool tiles which, once assembled, will be almost 5 meters tall. A realization made possible also thanks to the support of the Alpini group of Verrès and of the municipal administration, to the blacksmith Alessio Vaser who manufactured the metal structure, to Jean-Pierre Perruchon for the installation of the tree, to those who donated the wool and to the women who worked so hard to knit the colored tiles. TO St. Vincent, Friday 25, at 18, the exhibition “The Valley told through the faces and passions of twelve Aosta Valley women” will be inaugurated at the Galleria Civica in via E. Chanoux. The 24 photographic images, created by Studio Andrekina Photography, portray the operators and promoters of the area Milena Béthaz, Federica Bieller and Maria Cristina Ronc, the artists Mikol Frachey, Stéphanie Praduroux and Barbara Tutino, the entrepreneurs Eleonora and Elena Charrère, Marilena Péaquin and Luana Usel, as well as the sports champions Charlotte Bonin, Federica Brignone and Sonia Locatelli. Awareness and information initiatives throughout the territory as part of the Orange the World Campaign promoted by the UN, by UnWomen and by the Soroptmist which provides for the orange lighting of some monuments, including the castle of Aymavilles and the Fort of Bard.

A Piverone, at 21, in the conference room of the hostel, an evening of awareness with Alessandra Musico, president of the Underground association of Biella and some volunteers from the shelter. The Municipality and Underground have promoted a collection of basic necessities to be included in the emergency kit provided to women when they leave the house and are welcomed, often with their children, in protected contexts. At 11 a.m Valperga, on the red bench located in via Mazzini, a red rose will be placed in memory of all women victims of violence. To Oglianico, at 21, in the hall of the Pro loco, exhibition of the photos of Sabine Delafon and Guia Besana by Carola Lorio and video projection of the director Guido Chiesa. Speakers will be Raffaella Bortino, founder of Fermata d’bus onlus and the president Egle Demaria. Introduced by Domenico Rolando, president of Oglianico360, with Chiara Borgaro. There will also be readings from the text “Abusi. Testimonies from a therapeutic community” by Ezio Rosboch and Maria Paola Oreglia, with the participation of the Library and a reading of current events on the topic which will leave room for debate by Silvana Sapino as well as the presentation of a poetic text by Duccio Data.

A Castellamonte, the Carlo Trabucco Library Council proposes for Saturday 26, at 3.30 pm, at the Martinetti Congress Center, a scenic reading with the Spi Cgil Alto Canavese Women Coordination, a reflection on “Sexual violence in war conflicts” by Gabriella Colosso – Democratiche Ivrea, the presentation of the novel “Don’t call me little sister” and dialogue with the author Cristiana Vigliaron. And again, a musical moment by the Roman Philharmonic with a performance on the piano by Sara Fioravanti (master Francesco Villa) and on the flute by Daria Gherca (master Fabiola Guida). There will also be an exhibition of the ceramic red shoes. TO Cintanofinally, on Sunday 27, at 21, in the multipurpose hall in via Giachetti 1, space for “A strand for freedom”, music and words for a profound and meaningful reflection. Presented by Davide Motto, the Carabinieri Command of Castellamonte, the Women for the Sacred Valley and the girls of the music school of Rivarolo will participate. Also on Sunday, in Mazzè, thanks to the contribution of the Amici della Dora Baltea group, the red bench against violence against women will be inaugurated. Meeting at 10.30 in piazza della Repubblica, inauguration of the bench half an hour later, in via Castone. A toast will follow. —