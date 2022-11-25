Home Sports Women’s curling: fourth place for Italy at the European Championships
Sports

by admin
No podium. Beaten in the qualifying round, Scotland takes revenge against Italy in women’s curling and wins the bronze medal at European level. In the third place final, the score of 9-5 smiles at our girls’ opponents. There remains the awareness of having played in a remarkable continental championship, in which, however, the leap was lacking both in the semi-final yesterday against Switzerland and just now against the Scots. In any case, a further step of growth for the blue selection made up of three girls from Cortina, namely the skip Stefania Constantini, Marta Lo Deserto and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli, without forgetting the more experienced Angela Romei and the alternate Camilla Gilberti. To train them, the coach from Auronza Violetta Caldart.

