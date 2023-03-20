Pensioners who live in the temporarily occupied territories and cannot receive a pension personally need to transfer payments to a bank card. This was reported by the lawyers of Pravo na protection.

Thus, the government regulated the payment of pensions and social assistance to persons staying in the temporarily occupied territories, Na Pensiyi writes.

Resolution of the Cabinet dated 16.04.2022 No. 457 provides that for persons living in settlements that are under temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade), accrual and payment of all due payments (pensions, social benefits, benefits and subsidies, etc.) continues in full, taking into account several features .

Thus, in case of impossibility (in particular, technical) delivery of JSC “Ukrposhta” pensions, cash assistance, the unpaid amounts are included in the payment in the following payment periods.

That is, a person will be able to receive a pension for the period when he could not receive it and was in the temporarily occupied territories.

You can also try to transfer a pension to a card using the PFU Electronic Services Portal.

For this you need:

• go to the PFU electronic services portal and log in https://portal.pfu.gov.ua;

• find and select the About pension provision item;

• there, select the section Making changes to the pension case — Application for changing the method of pension payment;

• fill in all the necessary information using the prompts on the screen;

• download scanned documents — passport, identification code, statement with details from the bank;

• the application must be signed with your own electronic signature.

In addition, you can open a bank card online.

