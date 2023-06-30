‘Recent Olympics’ Eli, reunited with Ji Yeon-soo?… “Worse for the child”

▲ Eli. (Source = YouTube channel ‘Recent Olympics’ capture)

Group U-Kiss Eli spoke frankly about reuniting with his ex-wife Jiyeon-soo.

On the YouTube channel ‘Recent Olympics’, which was released on the 30th, Eli, who recently started working as U-Kiss, appeared and reported on the current situation.

On this day, Eli said, “It’s the scene where I go to America in the last episode of ‘We Got Divorced’. I went and packed my things and came back to Korea. I always think of my children,” he said. “Isn’t there a difference in distance between the United States and Korea even though we don’t live together as the reason for coming to Korea? I wanted to give my child a sense of security by letting them know that we are always at the same time.”

“I am trying to work on anything. You have to work hard for your child. I did food delivery, etc. Even when the restaurant opened, she told the child to come as much as he wanted,” she said about her recent situation.

Eli said, “My child is now in the first year of elementary school, so he is full of energy. He also tells school stories well. He is mature for his age, but still has a child side to him. He wants to bring out that side, so he talks a lot,” he said. I hope she doesn’t feel the need to mature for her parents,” she worried.

In particular, Eli said about the reaction of wanting a reunion, “A lot of people want it. It is also said that parents have to be patient. But she thinks it can be worse for the child,” she said.

Also, about appearing on TV Chosun’s ‘We Got Divorced’, Eli said, “At that time, I was really worried. She showed everything she wouldn’t show. In the end, she said she was sorry for misunderstanding Eli,” and confessed, “If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t have been able to participate in U-Kiss.”

