Recommendations of the National Police in case of extortion – Diario La Hora

Crime. Extortionists often send messages through social networks to ask for money.

The National Police issues some recommendations so that citizens can avoid being a victim of extortions.

Currently, these types of cases are registered at the national level through phone calls or messages on social networks, the main victims are business owners or entrepreneurs.

To avoid being a victim of this crime it is necessary to follow the following steps:

  • Try keep calm and listen carefully to what the perpetrator says.
  • Listen slowly to the instructions.
  • In the event that the perpetrator requests money, write down call data or message such as time and phone number.
  • Grabar the call through applications.
  • Do not make offers of payment to the perpetrators.
  • do not deliver personal information additional.
  • Check if the information issued by the perpetrators matches the information of the victim.
  • Contact 1 800 crime, option 1.

through the Community police activate the security button. (RMC)

