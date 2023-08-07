Record a new record in ocean temperature

Marine heat waves have become twice as frequent in four decades, and by the year 2100 they could be 10 times more intense than at the beginning of the 20th century, experts warn.

The average surface temperature of the ocean, excluding the polar regions, rose for the first time to 20.96 degrees Celsius, according to data from the European Union Climate Observatory, cited by AFP. This is the result of the fact that the waters of the whole world have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by humans since the dawn of the industrial age, scientists warn.

The updated figure is one hundredth higher than the previous record, set in March 2016, when the ocean temperature was 20.95 degrees Celsius, a spokeswoman for the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

In addition, since April the average temperature of the oceans has regularly exceeded the seasonal heat records. This excess continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases continue to increase their presence in the Earth’s atmosphere, experts explain.

“Although it is true that there are short-term factors, the main long-term cause is undoubtedly the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, caused by human activity and mainly by burning fossil fuelsRowan Sutton, director of climate research at the University of Reading, said.

Warmer waters are less able to absorb carbon dioxide, worsening the vicious cycle of global warming. It is also feared that even higher temperatures are likely to come due to to the El Niño phenomenonthe effects of which will be felt in particular at the end of 2023.

According to a 2019 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, marine heat waves have become twice as frequent for four decades, and by 2100 they could be 10 times more intense than at the beginning of the 20th century, if polluting emissions are not reduced.

Proof of this is that recently there have been a series of all-time highs around the world, such as a temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius off the coast of Florida (USA) or an average of 28.71 degrees Celsius in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Spain’s main maritime research center.

Scientists warn that the overheating of the oceans, among other impacts, will have effects on marine animal and plant life, such as the migration of certain species and the spread of invasive species, which could threaten fish populations and, therefore, , undermine food security in certain parts of the planet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

