Record-breaking Completion Rate: Admission Plan Exceeds 90% for the First Time

Completion Rate of Admission Plan Exceeds 90% for the First Time in Guangzhou

The completion rate of the admission plan for ordinary high schools in Guangzhou has reached an all-time high of over 90%. In the second batch of quota allocation, a total of 22,597 candidates were admitted, which is 3,186 more than last year. This marks a significant increase of more than 10 percentage points compared to last year’s completion rate. Among the admitted candidates, the first-choice admission ratio reached 81.91%, highlighting the importance of quota allocation as the primary pathway for household registration students to enter high-quality public high schools.

This year, a total of 76 schools and 87 campuses in Guangzhou participated in the quota allocation. They provided 24,215 quota allocation plans, which is an increase of 702 compared to last year. Out of these plans, 22,597 students were successfully enrolled, showcasing a completion rate of approximately 93.32%. The completion rate has significantly increased by more than 10 percentage points compared to last year, setting a new high since the adjustment of the quota allocation ratio.

Among the participating schools, 43 state-level exemplary ordinary high schools provided 16,262 quota allocation plans and enrolled 15,374 students, resulting in a plan completion rate of about 94.54%. This is an increase of 8.13% compared to last year. Additionally, 24 municipal exemplary ordinary high schools offered 5,957 quota allocation plans, admitting 5,657 students with a plan completion rate of approximately 94.96%. This represents a significant increase of 14.8% compared to last year. Nine non-demonstrative provincial-level ordinary high schools granted 1,996 quota allocation plans, with 1,566 students admitted and a completion rate of about 78.46%, marking a growth of 21.17% compared to last year.

Five ordinary high schools, including Guangzhou No. 3 Middle School, achieved a 100% completion rate for their quota allocation plans.

The enthusiasm and scientific nature of voluntary reporting for quota allocation have also seen improvements. More students with household registration have recognized the importance of quota allocation admissions, resulting in an increase in the number of candidates applying for the examination. This year, 66,387 candidates have filled in the voluntary quota allocation for ordinary high schools. It has become the preferred route for household registration students to gain admission to high-quality public high schools. Among the candidates admitted through quota allocation, the ratio of first-choice admissions reached an impressive 81.91%. The overall grades of candidates admitted have improved compared to last year, with an increase in the number of candidates meeting the criteria for admission to top-grade high schools.

Furthermore, the minimum control score line for quota allocation and admission has been adjusted to benefit more candidates. The reduced score has been adjusted from 20 points to 40 points, allowing a considerable number of candidates to be admitted to high-quality ordinary high schools with more favorable scores. Relatively weaker junior high schools have enjoyed the benefits of quota allocation, leading to notable achievements for their students. For example, candidates from Zengcheng Foreign Language Experimental Middle School entered Huafu with a score of 685, and candidates from Aotou Middle School in Conghua District entered a provincial school with a score of 684.

Candidates are reminded to complete their registration on time as failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their admission. The admission school will not retain their degrees. It is imperative for admitted candidates to check the admission results and follow the registration instructions provided by the schools. Those admitted to ordinary high schools and secondary vocational schools beyond the third division and key specialty majors above the provincial level will not be eligible for supplementary enrollment regardless of registration status.