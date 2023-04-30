“Record-breaking” on the first day of the “May 1st” holiday became a hot word

April 29 is the first day of the “May Day” holiday. On that day, the data of tourism, transportation, accommodation and other industries in Guangdong Province were all booming.

The number of tourists in 150 key scenic spots in Guangdong increased by 80% year-on-year

On the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, a reporter from Xinkuaibao learned from the Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that according to preliminary estimates, the 150 key scenic spots included in the monitoring of the province received a total of 2.206 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 80.1%. 5.9% (on a comparable basis, the same below). The province’s 4A and above scenic spots received 2.904 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 75.5%.

In addition, the 14 key areas of the ancient post road included in the monitoring received a total of 459,000 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 69.6%, an increase of 5.9% compared with 2019; the 13 red tourism classic scenic spots included in the monitoring received a total of 227,000 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 83.1% , an increase of 8.2% compared with 2019; the 71 rural tourist sites and historical villages included in the monitoring received 266,000 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 47.5%; the 75 key public cultural institutions included in the monitoring received 151,000 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 43.2%.

With the promotion of cultural tourism measures to benefit the people such as “promoting the recovery of cultural tourism and Guangdong’s distribution of 100 million yuan gift packages” on CCTV, the popularity of Guangdong tourism during the “May Day” holiday continues to heat up. On the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, various localities actively launched measures to benefit the people through cultural tourism consumption, creating high-quality online and offline holiday cultural and tourism products, and providing the public with a variety of cultural tourism activities.

It is noteworthy that the provincial cultural and tourism system organized professional art troupes to carry out performances by art troupes in scenic spots. Temple Museum, Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Town Gulao Water Town Scenic Spot, Zhaoqing City Xinghu Tourist Scenic Spot, Qingyuan City Xilegu Hot Spring Resort and other tourist attractions.

“Princess Wencheng”, “The Dragon Race”, “Parasite”, “Rita”, “Goodbye Cinderella” and other plays performed in the theater on the first day of Guangzhou’s “May 1st” holiday were enthusiastically received by the audience.

The total orders of Guangdong tourism on the online platform doubled compared with 2019

On the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, the national travel and travel industry ushered in a peak passenger flow. The data of the travel platform verified this. The data of scenic spot tickets, train tickets, homestays, hotels, etc. showed the most significant year-on-year growth.

On the online travel platform, the number of travel orders increased by more than 10 times compared with the first day of last year’s “May 1st” holiday, and the number of ticket orders for scenic spots increased by more than 500% compared with the same period in 2019.

According to data from Ctrip, the overall travel orders on the platform on April 29 increased by more than 10 times compared to the first day of last year’s “May Day” holiday, more than double the same period in 2019, and a surge of 668% compared to the first day of this year’s Spring Festival holiday. Guangdong’s total order volume increased by 277% year-on-year and 101% year-on-year. Hotel orders increased by 337% year-on-year, and tickets for scenic spots increased by 385% year-on-year. The total order volume in Guangzhou increased by 481% year-on-year and 98% compared to the same period in 2019. Guangzhou hotel orders increased by 395% over the same period last year, and scenic spot tickets increased by 860% year-on-year. According to the same journey travel data, on April 29, the number of ticket orders for scenic spots on the platform increased by more than 500% compared with the same period in 2019, and the bookings for hotels and major transportation also exceeded the level of the same period in 2019.

The single-day passenger flow of Guangzhou Metro and intercity railway hit a new high in the year

According to the statistics released by Guangzhou Metro, on April 28, the total passenger volume of Guangzhou Metro reached 10.9752 million passengers, and the Guangzhou-Qingzhou Intercity and Guangzhou East Ring Intercity sent 21,428 passengers.

According to statistics, on April 28, the service time of the Guangzhou Metro network was extended by 1 hour, and the capacity of each line was increased to organize traffic. Among them, the evening peak capacity of the line network was arranged about 3 hours earlier than usual. Added 18 columns.

The daily passenger volume of many lines is close to or exceeds one million, among which, Line 3 (including the Three North Line) has 2,348,300 passengers, Line 2 has 1,382,400 passengers, Line 5 has 1,269,900 passengers, and Line 8 has 1,109,000 passengers. There were 418,000 passengers on Line 7, 133,000 on Line 18, 397,000 on Line 21, and 67,000 on Line 22, setting a record high in single-day passenger traffic. Compared with the passenger volume of 7.7357 million passengers in the same period in 2022, the passenger traffic of the line network has increased by 41.88%. The top three stations are: Tiyu West Road 597,300 passengers, Jiahe Wanggang 450,100 passengers, and Zhujiang New City 424,100 passengers.

Guangzhou Metro stated that due to the impact of short-distance travel, leisure and entertainment in the city, and shopping during the May Day holiday, the line network will continue to welcome a large passenger flow. It is estimated that the average daily passenger flow during the five-day holiday will be about 8.8 million. In order to meet the travel needs of citizens during the festival, the subway network will extend the operation service time by 1 hour on May 1.

According to the data from the railway department, the travel demand of passengers is strong. In order to facilitate the returning passengers of the South Railway Station, the extended service of Line 1, 2, 3 (including the 3rd North Line), Line 5 and Line 7 on May 3 will remain unchanged for one hour. On the basis of this, Guangzhou South Metro Station will further extend the operation service until 2:00 the next day on May 2nd and 3rd. During this period, a night service car will be operated and only stop at some stations. Among them, the night service car at Guangzhou South Station of Line 2 stops at Luoxi, Changgang, Gongyuanqian, Guangzhou Railway Station and Jiahe Wanggang Station along the way; the night service car at Guangzhou South Station of Line 7 stops at Hanxi Changsha along the way to the south of University Town Long, Yuangang and Daxuecheng South Stations, Guangzhou South Station stop at Jinlong and Midea Avenue Station along the way to Midea Avenue; Line 22 Guangzhou South Station night service bus stops at Shiguang Road and Panyu Square Station along the way towards Panyu Square , Guangzhou South Railway Station stops at Chentougang Station along the way in the direction of Chentougang;

Passengers dispatched by Guangzhou Railway hit a record high in a single day

The New Express reporter learned from the Guangzhou Railway Group that the Guangzhou Railway Group ushered in the largest passenger flow during the “May 1st” holiday this year. On April 29, it sent 2.96 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 122.1%, an increase of 17.6% over the same period in 2019, a record new highs. On that day, Guangzhou South Railway Station ushered in the peak of passenger flow, and both outgoing and arriving passengers hit record highs.

According to the introduction of Guangzhou Railway Group, nearly 3 million passengers were sent on April 29, setting a new high for Guangzhou Railway in a single day. On that day, Guangzhou Railway Group operated a total of 3,172 passenger trains, including 2,767 EMU trains; 366 additional trains (287 EMU trains); and 143 EMU trains at night.

“This has reached the peak capacity of Guangzhou Railway. By fully tapping the transportation potential, the Guangzhou Railway Group has fully utilized the transportation capacity of each line and scientifically laid out the lines to fully meet the travel needs of passengers during the busiest period of this year.” Chief of the Passenger Marketing Section of the Passenger Transport Department of Guangzhou Railway Group Xie Chaofang introduced that on April 29, the passenger flow of Guangzhou Railway was mainly concentrated on the Beijing-Guangzhou, Shanghai-Kunming, Nanguang, Guiguang, Hangzhou-Shenzhen, Shenzhan, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Jiangxi-Shenzhen high-speed railway lines, and the passenger flow was far more popular than in previous years.

On April 29, major stations such as Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Guangzhou East, Shenzhen, Changsha South, and Zhuhai all welcomed a huge passenger flow. Guangzhou South Railway Station sent 472,000 passengers that day, breaking the previous record of 466,000 passengers sent in a single day on October 1, 2021. 865,000 passengers arrived and departed, breaking through the original single-day historical record of 827,000 passengers arriving and departing in a single day on May 1, 2021.

