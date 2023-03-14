Home News Record morning in Portimao: Bagnaia roars
News

Record morning in Portimao: Bagnaia roars

by admin
Record morning in Portimao: Bagnaia roars

Francesco Bagnaia does not give up the lead of the standings. After finishing at the top yesterday on the first day of testing in Portimao, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider confirmed his strength this morning. His time at 13:30 local time, 1:38.154, is the new lap record of the Portuguese circuit. The previous one had also been signed by the Italian in 2021, when he had conquered the pole of the Algarve GP.

See also  Epidemic situation summary丨Two new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia in Liaoning are reported by Dalian City | Liaoning Province | New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Technology

You may also like

Prisons: Sappe, ‘inmate wounds officer in Carinola, that’s...

Subjects who murdered a man with corvos are...

President Petro announces peace dialogue table with the...

[Must-see over the wall]Army general and party media...

focus on portfolios and innovation From FinanciaLounge

Meloni points out that “Wagner mercenaries” are gaining...

Grab between Néstor Morales and Luis Ernesto Gómez

Kering Eyewear acquires the French specialist Unt

Victims of extortive “vaccines” do not dare to...

Escalona does not go out of style

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy