Francesco Bagnaia does not give up the lead of the standings. After finishing at the top yesterday on the first day of testing in Portimao, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider confirmed his strength this morning. His time at 13:30 local time, 1:38.154, is the new lap record of the Portuguese circuit. The previous one had also been signed by the Italian in 2021, when he had conquered the pole of the Algarve GP.