Record shipment of cocaine seized in Netherlands

Customs authorities in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, seized more than 8 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure in the country’s history, valued at 600 million euros (about $660 million), the Dutch prosecutor’s office reports this week.

As detailed, the drugs, which have been destroyed, were found on July 13 in a container of bananas from Ecuador.

The investigation is still ongoing, while countries like Italy also seized this year the largest shipment of cocaine in its history, valued at 946 million dollars. with RT

