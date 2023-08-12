International Soccer | Harry Kane and Munich, a ‘marriage’ that threatens Europe

12/08/2023 and las 14:12 CEST

The arrival of Harry Kane in Munich multiplies the aspirations of the team in Europe

English will fill the void left by Lewandowski at the point of attack

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the german club has searched the market in search of a relief of guarantees, someone who can take responsibility in the scoring facet. Just one year later, the search has ended in English lands. Harry Kane is the new star of the Bavarians.

Kane had tried for other years, without success, to leave Tottenham in search of new challenges. The time he was closest was in 2021, when Guardiola threw his nets on him, but again Daniel Levy closed the doors on his striker. This year, after the failure of the ‘Spurs’ on 22/23, it seemed an inevitable outcomeand finally he has left the club of his life at the rate of about 100 million euros.

Harry Kane’s future is totally uncertain

| BEN STANSALL

Bayern Munich, a giant in Germany and one of the biggest on the continenthas in his possession one of the best gunners of the past decadea man capable of making a difference in the area and with a huge competitive hunger. This new marriage aims to break into Europe with force.

A LUXURY COMPANY IN ATTACK

It comes as no surprise that Bayern have one of the best player rosters on the planet.. They only needed to fill the position of ‘9’, but in all the other demarcations they are brimming with talent and quality. In addition, his work in this transfer market has been enormous.

Kane will occupy the point of attack, and will be accompanied in band by profiles like those of Coman, Gnabry or Sanéthree ‘sprinters’ with tremendous capacities for the Dribbling. The cocktail points ways, and it is that Harry is not only a scorer, but also a great partner for your peers. During his time at Tottenham, the Englishman helped Son Heug Min raise his level to the elite level of football.

Nor will he lack assistants in the midfield. Joshua Kimmich will once again direct Thomas Tuchel’s baton in the engine room, perhaps the best pivot in the world along with Rodri. The German forms a fearsome couple with Jamal Musiala, an interior that at 20 years old already makes a difference on the biggest stages. As if that were not enough, names likeabout Gravenberch, Goretzka or the newcomer Laimercomplete the catalog of midfielders.

Kimmich and Gnabry celebrate a goal

| AGENCIES

All these players will make life much easier for Kane, whom we had only seen in many games with Tottenham. Now he will have no excuse to multiply his performance on the field, and thus justify the large outlay of the Munich team to make his arrival a reality.

ANOTHER STAR SIGNING

The other great arrival at the Allianz Arena this summer has been that of Min-Jae Kim, centre-back from Napoli who had an excellent campaign in Serie A and was one of the architects of his team’s ‘scuddetto’. The Korean defender landed at Bayern change of 60 million euros, a high cost for a man with little experience in the highest elite. His projection is stellar.

Kim meets the prototype of cstout entry to the clash and with good anticipation of his rivals. His 1’90cm will make him form a “giant” couple with Matthew de Ligt, the one who will be his companion in the rear. The Dutchman arrived at the Bavarian team in 2022 at a rate of 75 ‘kilos’, so the bet of the Germans on their ‘wall’ is more than clear

Kim Min-jae, new Bayern footballer

| AGENCIES

IN SEARCH OF HIS FIRST TITLE

As unlikely as it may seemHarry Kane has not yet lifted any title as a professional. Despite being an English soccer legend, Tottenham have never managed to win any national trophy, be it in league or cup form. It has been a compelling reason in the British’s decision to pack his bags.

In Munich you not only have optionsbut it is an obligation to end the season with titles. Those of Tuchel aim to be among the favorites to win the Champions Leaguea European glory that they last tasted in 2020, a year marked by the pandemic and the closure of stadiums.

Time for Harry Kane to show that he can perform in a great of the continent.

