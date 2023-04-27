Reggio Parma Festival 2023 between dance, theater and music – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

From dance to theater to music, a journey into the world of art and culture between contemporaneity and tradition, new experiments and a modern reworking of timeless classic masterpieces: the 2023 edition of the Reggio Parma Festival, presented today to the press, is structure with a large and heterogeneous billboard, through an artistic proposal that ranges between the various performative disciplines. If the ‘Maguy Marin – The Passion of the Possible’ project, scheduled between May and December with shows, screenings, debates and workshops, is a hymn to the world of dance and a tribute to the French artist Maguy Marin, Golden Lion career at the Venice Biennale, the appointments dedicated to music and theater promise to be equally stimulating.

On 20 and 21 June in the Shakespeare Arena of Fondazione Teatro Due in Parma, a unique space in Italy located among the city’s rooftops, ‘Peer Gynt’ by Henrik Ibsen, a cornerstone of the European theatrical canon, will debut in the national premiere with a cast of 15 actors conducted by Daniele Abbado and the original incidental music composed by Edvard Grieg in 1875: performed by LaFil-Filarmonica di Milano, conducted by Marco Seco. On Tuesday 10 October the Teatro Regio of Parma will be the stage for the ‘Gala Verdiano’, which will close the celebrations of Giuseppe Verdi’s 210th birthday, with Omer Meir Wellber conducting on the podium of the Arturo Toscanini Philharmonic and the Chorus of the Teatro Regio of Parma prepared by Martino Faggiani. On stage an exceptional cast, of which the first announced protagonists are Eleonora Buratto, Clémentine Margaine, Gregory Kunde, Michele Pertusi.

2024 will open with an appointment at the Valli Municipal Theater in Reggio Emilia: the anniversary of ‘Musica Realtà’, whose first cycle ended in 1973 with a concert with the Budapest Orchestra conducted by Claudio Abbado, the pianist Maurizio Pollini and the soprano Slavka Taskova Paoletti. At 50, the Reggio Parma Festival will present a musical event which, in addition to celebrating that project, will also commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the birth of Luigi Nono and the tenth anniversary of the death of Claudio Abbado. (HANDLE).