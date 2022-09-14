Given the absence of Friuli Venezia Giulia from the roster of regions that hosted the rainbow parade this summer, Pride will arrive in Trieste on Saturday 17 September “as an act of protest and social denunciation”, the organizers say.

To set up the initiative, “self-financed and organized entirely from below”, the local and regional LGBTQAI + associations. An event that therefore arises “as a moment of reflection on the issue of rights and inclusiveness”, exactly one week after the vote.

The event will begin at 3.30 pm in Piazza Goldoni, with the departure of the procession scheduled for 5 pm. The stages of via Carducci, via Ghega, Piazza della Libertà and the Rive will follow, during which interventions by the participating associations are planned.

The conclusion of the parade is scheduled at 9 pm in piazza Unità d’Italia. A party at the Ausonia car park will follow until late at night