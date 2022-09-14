They are great allies to stay fit and to purify the body: here are all the secrets that asparagus hides

Summer is about to end and it is time to return to healthy culinary habits, perhaps neglected a little in recent months due to some ‘extravagance’ done on vacation. Winter returns and the usual routine returns. As is well known, the verdure they are essential for a perfect diet and to get back in shape in the shortest possible time.

One of the vegetables that has the most benefits isasparagus: for the health and beauty of the body it turns out to be an excellent trainer. Asparagus is rich in chlorophyll which gives it functional properties for the body and at the same time also a much appreciated flavor.

Asparagus has always been considered important in the diet because they perform multiple beneficial actions together: they are the ideal food as they are diuretics, laxatives, purifiers, and appetite regulators. They also have a high content of fibers, which are necessary for the proper functioning of intestinal transit; it is no coincidence that they are called “scavengers of the intestine “.

Asparagus also has numerous other benefits that not everyone knows about. As evidenced by an in-depth study of LiberoQuotidiano.itcounteract skin aging, cellulite, water retention and are a valid help to eliminate toxinsto reduce swelling and weight gain and also to strengthen the immunitary defense. So many effects valid elements that together with the vitamins and the salts contained within them are able to regulate metabolism, blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin levels. Experts advise to eat them at least twice a week; in the periods in which they cannot be consumed fresh you can also find them frozen foods. Raw and cooked they can be prepared in many delicious variations, also to avoid eating the same dish always cooked in the same way.