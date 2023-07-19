Register now for the company run on September 6, 2023 and receive a TUC running shirt | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell Sport

Registration for the “schnelleStelle.de Firmenlauf” is still possible until August 14, 2023 – running enthusiasts of the TUC in the official TUC running shirt can get a refund of the entry fees

Members and associates of Chemnitz University of Technology who are taking part in the “schnelleStelle.de Firmenlauf” in Chemnitz on September 6, 2023 will receive the current TUC running shirt after registering (while stocks last). Graphic: event organization and merchandising

Am 6. September 2023 falls from 4 p.m the starting signal for theSchnellStelle.de company run“ 2023 in Chemnitz. The start will be in five waves on the Chemnitz market. The Route then leads in the direction of Jacobikirchplatz and via Webergasse and Börnichsgasse into Theaterstraße.

Running enthusiasts from Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) can register until 14. August 2023 register. For registered members and members of the TUC it will be again free running shirts which are sponsored by Techniker Krankenkasse (TK). The TK is the health partner of the TUC.

The shirts are expected to be issued from week 34 by the event organization and merchandising department of the TUC. In addition, a refund of the entry fee is possible. More information is available online.

In 2023 there will again be a meeting point including seating, changing facilities and cloakroom for the runners of the TUC. The location is yet to be announced.

Further information granted by Julita Schmidt, phone 0371/531-32692, email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

17.07.2023

