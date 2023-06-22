Home » Registration is open until June 30 to carry out labor practices with the Government of Casanare – news
News

Registration is open until June 30 to carry out labor practices with the Government of Casanare – news

by admin
Registration is open until June 30 to carry out labor practices with the Government of Casanare – news

Risk Management Machinery, traveled to carry out the rehabilitation and recovery of the road ring that connects the La Bendición citadel with San Rafael, Sabana urbanization, Los Potrillos Recreational Center, El Paraíso condominium, San Rafael Arcángel, Cristo Rey, Brisas de San Rafael, Tierra Santa, El Piñal, La Chirosa sector, Villa Juliana I and II.

Before the community, the director of Risk Management Arvey Méndez, socialized the beginning of this work that will be carried out in coordination with the community, private companies and the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

According to the president of San Rafael de Morichal, Flor Marina Téllez, this time they want to carry out maintenance with abundant material, since there are quarries in the same territory, which would facilitate their extraction, to leave some roads in excellent condition. conditions.

The road is completely deteriorated, so the community in the sector requires maintenance to avoid damage that affects mobility.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  There will be no garbage collection on Good Friday in Yopal

You may also like

Incredible! In El Rodadero they built a roundabout...

Xi Jinping made important instructions on the gas...

Preliminary costs in connection with the delivery of...

Lottery successfully closes activities prior to San Salvador...

In the Terminal do not give ‘papaya’

Subsidy for energy costs: EUR 410 for newly...

Musk warns that the prefix “cis” will be...

WWF joins the ‘National Pact for the protection...

Freeway is not free during the Dragon Boat...

Chile: A Commission for Peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy