A man was sent to jail, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of aggravated sexual act with a child under 14 years of age.

According to the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office based on the complaint filed by the family, the accused today would have sexually touched his stepdaughter from 2021 to July 2022, who was 9 years old at the start of the events. .

It is presumed that the defendant took advantage of the moments in which he was in the care of the minor, when the mother went out to work.

The person being investigated was arrested on February 9 by uniformed officers of the National Police in the La Esperanza neighborhood of that city, complying with a judicial order issued by a judge of the republic.

By decision of the judge, the defendant who did not accept his responsibility, and will comply with the measure in the judicial prison of Arauca.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

