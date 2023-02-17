It is increasingly structured class action born on the initiative of a group of Olympus Avant subscribers left, at the end of 2022, without their own reference gym despite the dues already paid for the next few months and, some, even for a year or two.

The story is known: Olympus has closed its doors in Varese (it was located inside the Centro Campus in via Pirandello) and was supposed to give life to a fitness centre together with Life of via Sanvito but the marriage between the two realities was wrecked even before being celebrated officially. Former Olympus users, who had started attending Life spaces and courses in January, can no longer train in that context from 11 February due to the lack of alliance between the two gyms (unless of course signing up for new subscriptions): for this reason a a large group of sportsmen organized to start a class action and it took action on several fronts.

«The initiative was born first of all for “sporting” needs, i.e. for find a new gym able to welcome us so as to keep the group intact of Olympus subscribers, people who had been training together for a long time and who had close friendships» spiega Ghassan Skaini, marketing consultant and among the first to animate the class action. «Beyond this first purpose, however, many people have rightly started asking for the possibility of taking legal action to recover the money already spent on subscriptions; cards that cannot currently be used. So we started to organize ourselves also in this respect ».

For this reason the promoters of collective action have contacted a lawyer in Milan that on Wednesday 22nd he will participate in a meeting in which the affair will be discussed: the meeting will be carried out in online mode, it will be free and open only to people who in the meantime will join the class action. Until today the group is made up of over 250 units but it is of course possible add by filling out a form available at THIS link.

Meanwhile you are contacts intensified among the promoters of the class action e the other fitness gyms in the area: some, like the Strength and Faithhave already formalized a proposal with deep discounts for the former Olympus, others (including the Club12 of Induno, lo Smash3 of Gazzada) are studying suitable formulasalso based on the needs of sportsmen and women (some prefer courses, others want the area spa, who mainly attends the gym weights …). The panorama is completed by some subscribers who have moved to the gym Olympus of Gallarate where the Varese season tickets are considered valid and of others who have accepted the proposed by Life itself even if many wait to understand if and how they will be reimbursed (the figures at stake, in some cases, are high) before enrolling in a new structure. “The hope is to give everyone the opportunity to sign up with an agreement – concludes Skaini – given the vicissitudes we have been going through for almost two months”.



