How do you judge these first months in Italy? “It’s been good weeks, good months, I like it here: the climate, the food, everything: it’s really good here in Italy” Is Italian football as you imagined it? “Yes, it’s a lot of fun, the level is high: the defenses are especially good and the defenders are strong and expert; I would say that this is precisely the key to the success of Italian football” Is Atalanta the right environment for you? “Certainly, that’s why I’m here. I immediately thought it was the right place for me: on the one hand I can learn from the more experienced strikers, on the other I can show that I too can play”

see also The Under 20s with the most goals and assists in Europe: Hojlund in the top 10 Did Okoli predict the goal in Rome? “At the beginning of January, before Bologna, he had already told me that I would score, but when I scored, I forgot about it. This time, when I scored, I remembered and went to hug him” What impression does it make you see your name in the newspapers more and more often and read that you are worth more and more? “I don’t get pissed, I’m really happy to play a lot but I’m only twenty and I have a lot to learn, I’m focused on working to improve my performance with Atalanta and I hope we get as high as possible in the standings” What do you need to improve at? “I would like to score more goals with headers and improve my first touch as Gasperini tells me, I agree with him. It’s a privilege to have him as a coach: he’s very good, he has charisma, he knows everything about football, he’s very talented tactically and thanks to him the team can grow continuously. Personally, to improve myself, I have a perfect coach like Zapata. I always try to learn from him in training too.”

How important were your parents in your growth? “They made me understand that if I had been a footballer I would have had to take everything very seriously. It wasn’t enough just to be committed on the pitch but also to work hard outside: eat well, sleep well, commit myself to everything” Are you more proud or surprised to be compared to Haaland? “Both things. I see that we have some points in common in the way we play and we are both Scandinavian but he is very strong, he scores in every game. I have to improve a lot to become as good as him. My idol, however, is Cristiano Ronaldo: a great character, a winner on the field, serious and focused on always improving. This is the example I want to follow” Do you really run the 100m in under 11 seconds? “Yes, it’s true!” Try now! “I ran them in training last week” (ride, n.d.r.) What is your dream? Play one day in the Premier League? “Atalanta!”

