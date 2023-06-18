Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality of Ambato – Diario La Hora

Learning. The courses will be held in person.

from this Monday June 19 Registration will begin for the free courses organized by the Ambato Municipality.

There are 20 training processes face-to-face which will last five weeks and will take place at different times.

To register you need to go to the Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation located between Lalama and Araujo streets, Miraculous Medal sector.

Opening hours start at 08:00, registration will end on June 23. According to him timeline classes will begin in July of this year.

Los courses available They are: production of personal hygiene products, production of household products, basic computing, food processing, psychology of communication, photography for entrepreneurs, costs for entrepreneurs, basic English, mixed media artistic painting, and screen printing.

To these are added: leadership and human relations, motivation and self-esteem, gourmet food, fast food, basic confectionery, customer service, content marketing, urban and peri-urban agriculture, investment plan, graphic design for social networks, handling of industrial machines for textile manufacturing, branding and design and philosophy. (RMC)