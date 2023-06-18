Home » Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality of Ambato – Diario La Hora
News

Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality of Ambato – Diario La Hora

by admin
Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality of Ambato – Diario La Hora

Learning. The courses will be held in person.

from this Monday June 19 Registration will begin for the free courses organized by the Ambato Municipality.

There are 20 training processes face-to-face which will last five weeks and will take place at different times.

To register you need to go to the Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation located between Lalama and Araujo streets, Miraculous Medal sector.

Opening hours start at 08:00, registration will end on June 23. According to him timeline classes will begin in July of this year.

Los courses available They are: production of personal hygiene products, production of household products, basic computing, food processing, psychology of communication, photography for entrepreneurs, costs for entrepreneurs, basic English, mixed media artistic painting, and screen printing.

To these are added: leadership and human relations, motivation and self-esteem, gourmet food, fast food, basic confectionery, customer service, content marketing, urban and peri-urban agriculture, investment plan, graphic design for social networks, handling of industrial machines for textile manufacturing, branding and design and philosophy. (RMC)

See also  Guatemala sentences a Colombian to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

You may also like

Nacional will face Millonarios in the final of...

Iran wins at Biografilm with the film on...

They capture a gang member who committed various...

He died young drowned in the Magdalena River

Quarrel with minor over peanut shells, dies in...

Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant...

Promoting Youth with a Struggle–A Summary of the...

Blinken and Gang lead the way in improving...

Cryptocurrency trading addiction: how to recognize it? From...

#KilometersXSanSalvador Race promotes sports and healthy recreation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy