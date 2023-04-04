Home News Registration open for educational program for youth, adults and seniors
News

by admin
Begins the registration of educational services for youth, adults and seniors. Photo Ministry of Education


Youth, adults and seniors can sign up from the April 3 to 28 of 2023, in the free educational services offered by the Ministry of Education.

The services are set out in intensive and non-intensive temporalities at the following educational levels:

  • Literacy, Post Literacy and Higher Basic Education (for people aged 15 and over)
  • Baccalaureate (for over 18 years)

Los levels will be taught in blended modality with a duration between 5 y 10 months for each grade the course.

Where and how to register

To go to enroll in the required educational level, you can communicate to the number 1800-EDUCATION (1800-338222) or to the email [email protected] or attend in person with the identification number and last promotion of year approved to Educational Districts which in Cuenca are located at:

  • Cuenca Norte – Calle Larga and Huayna Capac (third floor, Banco Central building)
  • South Basin- Guayacán Street and Ordóñez Lasso Avenue (side Astudillo Building)

Schedule for the start of classes

According to the state portfolio, all students they will have adapted school texts to the population of young people and adults for the start of classes that is scheduled for the first week of May 2023.

