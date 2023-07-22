Home » Registrations in the Union of Loja for the type C, E Regular and E Validated license – breaking latest news
News

Registrations in the Union of Loja for the type C, E Regular and E Validated license – breaking latest news

by admin
Registrations in the Union of Loja for the type C, E Regular and E Validated license – breaking latest news

The Provincial Union of Drivers of Loja, through the School of Professional Drivers of Loja (Escoprol), began the registration process to obtain type C, E Regular and E Covalidated licenses. The theory classes are online and face-to-face practices.

Process

María José Aguilar, secretary of the driving school, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that they are currently in the enrollment process for training courses for a type C professional license, with a duration of 6 months; type E Regular license, in 9 months; and, type E Validated, in 5 months.

Professionals who obtain the type C license allow them to drive taxis, vans, vans and small trucks of up to 3.5 tons; instead of the Regular E license, they can drive heavy and extra-heavy trucks, except commercial vehicles; while, the Validated Type E enables them to operate any type of vehicle from taxis to extra-heavy vehicles.

Training

The school has a commitment and responsibility to train trained drivers, therefore, theory is complemented with practice. “Transit laws and regulations, driver education, basic mechanics, human relations applied to driving, customer service, English, computing, among others, are taught,” said the Escropol secretary.

The hours of the theoretical classes, which are online, are established: Monday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

He added that the fleet was renovated so that future drivers can do their practices in new units.

Requirements

The requirements for those who want to be professional drivers with type C and E Regular licenses: identity card of legal age, voting certificate, blood type card and high school diploma, but in the case of not having the latter you can carry a certificate of approval of the first year of high school.

See also  Maneuver, with the cut in VAT on sanitary napkins 90 million less in the state coffers

The documentation must be presented at the Escoprol Secretariat, Av. Universitaria 203–36 between 10 de Agosto and Rocafuerte. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Military Engineers advance in the construction of two...

Zhejiang Province Announces Admission Status for 2023 College...

Eberstalzell: Thief caught in the act

ECOWAS, German Embassy and GIZ meet in Abuja...

Stimulus Checks to be Sent During Summer 2023...

They will take measures for contamination in the...

Güler misses the final training session – almost...

LG refrigerators feature industry-leading energy efficiency and unmatched...

Does semen have anti-aging properties?

Building a Summer Safety Defense Line: Quzhou Kaihua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy