Relatives of rescued children request attention for indigenous rescuers

The relatives of the four children rescued after being lost for 40 days in a Colombian jungle after a plane crash asked the Colombian government on Thursday to attend to the indigenous people who became ill during the search for the minors.

“We energetically ask the National Government for special attention to indigenous compañeros who are sick due to accidents that occurred in the jungle,” said Dairo Mucutuy, uncle of the children and brother of the mother who died in the plane crash, reading a statement from the family in Bogota.

The man assured that these people suffer from malaria and “other diseases typical of the jungle.”

How did the rescue of the children rescued in Guaviare take place?

The brothers Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy (5 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (1 year old) have been at the Central Military Hospital (HMC) in Bogotá since last Saturday. , to which they were transferred after their rescue on Friday, and are evolving favorably, although they continue to be at “high risk due to their nutritional deficit,” according to the latest medical report.

The four brothers were found on Friday in the depths of the jungle, between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, where they were searched tirelessly for weeks by some 200 soldiers, including commandos from the Army’s Special Forces and indigenous people from the area, all integrated into “Operation Hope”.

After the rescue, they were transferred by helicopter of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) to San José del Guaviare, the capital of Guaviare, where a C-295 plane configured as an ambulance picked them up and took them to Bogotá.

The plane crash occurred on May 1 when a Cessna 206 plane from the Avianline Charter’s company in which the four children were traveling along with their mother, an indigenous leader and the pilot, crashed in the Amazon jungle. In this event, the three adults died, including the mother of the children.

The express request for help for rescuers of children in Guaviare

The children’s uncle also asked the Government to recognize the “arduous work” of the indigenous people who participated and requested their identification so that they receive some type of benefit, since “many of them gave their best efforts to search and after 40 days they wanted to return with some remittance”.

He also made “an urgent call for the understanding of the mourning” of the family, which is why “they will give priority to the healing process” based on the worldview of the uioto community of which they are a part.

“Thus, for the moment we consider it pertinent, among other things, to postpone any meeting or visit without our consent, until they are fully harmonized. We will take care of timely reporting the state of health, physical and mental of our boys and girls,” he added. the man.