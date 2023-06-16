The new AC Milan stadium in San Donato, a project on 25 hectares of greenery: the critical issues and the protests of environmentalists

While publicly the leaders of the Milan they deal with Beppe Sala for the construction of the new stadium a San Siro (but it would be better to say, to build a piccolo plant with a mega-commercial district around), they secretly move on another guess. In fact, the Rossoneri president Paul Scaroni and the patron Gerry Cardinal have set their sights on the “San Francesco” area, 249,562 m2 of greenery a San Donato Milanese. There Milan intends to give birth to a plant from 60mila placeswithout Inter.

Last week the club signed a document of preliminary agreement with SportLifecitycompany owner of some urban planning permits for the construction in San Francesco of a citadel of the sport. A piece of news that had prompted the mayor Sala first to thunder in the City Council against the majority of him, then to offer the Rossoneri another city area for the stadium, in avenue Pugliawith the constraint, however, that any project should not go beyond i 180 thousand mq, according to the Pgt. However Scaroni & Co. seem determined to go to San Donato.

The district designed by SportLifecity revolves around an arena from 18 thousand seats, intended to host sporting events and concerts. A project from 300 million euroswhich however is struggling to take off due to lack of investors. Furthermore, the start of construction of the arena from 20 thousand seats in the nearby district of Saint Julia for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics it made SportLifecity’s operation more difficult. From here the full availability of the club to negotiate with Milan. Last Friday there was a first meeting in common between the mayor, SportLIfeCity and the Rossoneri, to discuss thestadium dealan investment of approx one billion euros.

Milan’s idea is simple (on paper): Sportlifecity it already has the permits to build its sports citadel, the Rossoneri took over those permits and, in place of the arena, they make the stadium. Also it would be a deal between private companieswhich guarantees fewer constraints and the reduction of the bureaucratic process times. In addition, the mayor of San Donato, Francesco Squerihas already made it known that the club would the golden bridges.

But the operation is not free from critical issues. The first is that Sportlifecity does not own San Francesco. The area belongs to Asio (srl which boasts 30 thousand euros of share capital and zero employees), a real estate company onceEninow controlled by Bmb srl. Asio signed with Sportlifecity only one preliminary of sale and granted it a “special power of attorney” to deal with the Citadel operation.

To make Milan’s road more tortuous also the fact that Sportlifecity has obtained from the Municipality l’ok for the Integrated Intervention Plan (i.e. the building plan of the citadel), but did not sign the relative conventionthe document that establishes the contents of the project and the obligations and duties reciprocal between the Municipality and the property of the area. In addition, the process, which lasted 4 yearsconcerns a plant from 18 thousand seatsnot a stage from 60mila. So you will need one variant. And for the oppositions, a simple council variant is not enough, because, they argue, “if the project changes, the process must start from scratch”. Furthermore, if the Strategic Environmental Assessment (VAS), for a work like a stadium it appears more than necessary.

Other sore point is that the eventual stadium would be accessible mainly by fans in auto. The area develops betweenA1 and the East ring road. It is close to railway station (lines S1-S12), but it is far 20 minute walk from the first metropolitan. Also cars need to parking lots, which would not fit in an area of ​​249,562 m2. In fact, one of the alarms raised by the project’s opponents revolves precisely around this observation: the fear is that the work it will widenalso incorporating the nearby lands of the South Park. For this, next Saturday inhabitants e environmentalists they met in front of the Municipality of San Donato for the first manifestation against the new AC Milan stadium.