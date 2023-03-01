The 2Shapes team is pleased to announce 2Shapes Design 4 per Rhino, the new version of the Goldsmith modeling plug-in for Rhino. Developed by the industry leaders, creators of RhinoGold and Clayoo, this new version incorporates the experience learned over the years, to meet the needs of professionals in the jewelery modeling sector.

2Shapes 4 for Rhino includes many improvements and features that make it one of the most powerful software on the market.

