Making a statement on his social media account, İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu said, “We believe that, under the leadership of our President, as the Nation Alliance, we will reach the bright tomorrows that each individual of our country has long deserved.” said. “TOGETHER WE WALK WITH HAPPINESS” On the other hand, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş said, “Together there is mercy, there is abundance. We thank our Honorable Presidents for their trust. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook