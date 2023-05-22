​Remembrance of the hometown and affectionate narration of the development vision | Guests of the Jiangsu Development Conference went to various cities for inspection and exchange_Xinhua Newspaper Network

Feel the deep affection for the homeland and narrate the development vision freely. Today, all parts of Jiangsu organized a series of activities of “Jiangsu Development Journey”, and invited the guests who participated in the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference to return to their hometowns to deeply experience the new atmosphere of urban development and carry out all-round communication and cooperation.

As a Nanjing-specific event of the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference, the “Jinling Hometown Tour” Nanjing High-quality Development Reporting Conference was held today. About 400 people from all walks of life who are concerned about Nanjing’s development came to the scene to join in the grand event. In his speech, Han Liming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, extended an invitation to the distinguished guests from the countryside, hoping that everyone will enter Jinling and experience the new achievements of high-quality development; join hands with Nanjing to share new opportunities for high-quality development; love their hometown and gather high-quality Develop new joint forces. Chen Zhichang, deputy secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and mayor, made a recommendation. At the meeting, 6 outstanding guest representatives from various fields at home and abroad gave wonderful speeches on themes such as memories of Nanjing and their own hometown. 39 projects were collectively signed, and 8 became industrial projects, covering software and information services, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing and other fields, with a total investment of 85.575 billion yuan.

Ye Jieda, Vice President of Red Star Macalline Group

Nanjing is a bridgehead for Red Star Macalline to go to the whole country. We have developed in Nanjing for so many years and witnessed the continuous improvement of the business environment. We have absolute confidence in Nanjing, so we hope to increase investment in Nanjing next.

Xie Ningsheng, President of New Zealand Nanjing General Chamber of Commerce

New Zealand has many similarities with Nanjing in terms of technology and big health industry. Through this conference, we will continue to pay attention to the development of Nanjing’s elderly care and big health industry.

This morning, the Suzhou Development Conference was held with the theme of “Love Suzhou and Build Dreams Together”. Cao Lubao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech. Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other guests made wonderful speeches. During the event, Suzhou will also hold three sub-forums: the Economic Development Forum, the Science and Technology Innovation Forum, and the Nostalgia Gathering Forum, as well as cultural performances and co-planting activities such as “Suzhou Township Forest”.

Director and General Manager of Hong Kong Anxun International Co., Ltd. Xi Youshan, Executive Vice President of Suzhou Overseas Friendship Association

I believe that through this meeting, Chinese elites from all over the world and elites from all over the motherland can gather in Suzhou to build a better hometown, and Suzhou will rise to a higher level!

Today, the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference “Meeting in Dragon City and Gathering Energy” was held in Changzhou. More than 50 Changzhou sages returned to their hometown to look forward to the bright future of high-quality development in their hometown. In recent years, Changzhou has anchored the “new energy capital” and pointed at the trillion-dollar industrial cluster. It has built a complete new energy industrial chain around the four links of “power generation, energy storage, transmission, and application”, forming a clear industry leader. Advantage. At the scene, a batch of new energy industry cooperation projects were signed and joined the “Changzhou New Energy Corps”, with a total investment of more than 22 billion yuan.

The 5th Canal E-Commerce Conference in Suqian was also held today as scheduled. The guests discussed plans to launch their hometown “E-Commerce Famous City” brand. 78 projects were signed on site, with a total investment of 104.29 billion yuan, which was the most signed in previous E-Commerce Conferences. once. The Yancheng Special Promotion Conference was held in Nanjing on the evening of May 20th. The People’s Government of Yancheng City signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Macau University of Science and Technology, and a number of major projects were signed on site. The guests at the meeting expressed that they would continue to deepen their professional fields and contribute more to the high-quality development of their hometown.

In Yangzhou, more than 20 village sages walked into technological enterprises and cultural and museum sites to see development and talk about the future. The construction of the China Grand Canal Museum and Sanwan Park made everyone excited about the achievements in the protection of cultural heritage in their hometown. In Huaian, the guests attending the Jiangsu Development Conference recalled great men in the former residence of Comrade Zhou Enlai. Trina Solar and other major industrial projects and the Hydraulic Science and Technology Museum let everyone touch the powerful pulse of the development of their hometown. At the Zhenjiang trip cooperation forum, nearly 100 Zhenjiang natives from home and abroad, as well as people from all walks of life, made suggestions for the development of their hometown. The Township Culture Promotion Association established at the same time will further gather the power of rural talents.

Tan Zhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Philippine Susun International Investment Group

I think Huai’an’s current business environment, efficiency, and one-stop service are all very good. I hope that more Chinese and overseas Chinese will come to Huai’an to invest and start businesses.

Zhu Wenxi, General Manager of Zhejiang Runfei Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

We will give full play to Zhenjiang’s location advantages, allow more capital, technology, and talents to flow in, and make Zhenjiang run even faster!

