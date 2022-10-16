Home News Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping said in the work report of the 20th National Congress that the epidemic prevention and zero-removal policy will be strictly adhered to – VOA Chinese Network – VOA Mandarin
News

Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping said in the work report of the 20th National Congress that the epidemic prevention and zero-removal policy will be strictly adhered to – VOA Chinese Network – VOA Mandarin

by admin
Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping said in the work report of the 20th National Congress that the epidemic prevention and zero-removal policy will be strictly adhered to – VOA Chinese Network – VOA Mandarin
  1. Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping said in the work report of the 20th National Congress that the policy of epidemic prevention and clearance will be strictly adhered to VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  2. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Hu Jintao is old, Jiang Zemin is gone, but Xi Jinping is still young RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping says ‘adhere to dynamic clearing and unswerving’, proposes ‘Chinese-style modernization’ – BBC News 中文 BBC
  4. Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: After the anti-Xi protests on Sitong Bridge, the 20th National Congress was unveiled. Jiang Zemin and other four political seniors were absent. VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  5. Jiang Zemin, Zhu Rongji, Luo Gan and Wu Bangguo were absent from the 20th National Congress, and Li Ruihuan was unique and the audience refused to applaud Xi Jinping radio free asia
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Treviso: Rituals starts today at the Cantiere Art District, the world of fashion marries the environment

You may also like

Journey into the world of Nonno Andrea, the...

The crusade of pro-life groups against abortion and...

Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show...

Chies, crossed into a canal by the fog....

Wedge cut, citizenship income, Transparency decree: these are...

Donnas, farewell to Teresa Charles

New writings against La Russa in Rome with...

Emergency landing in Vazzola, ultralight ends up on...

Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022:...

Falls with the bike while traveling a dirt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy