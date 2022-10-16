- Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping said in the work report of the 20th National Congress that the policy of epidemic prevention and clearance will be strictly adhered to VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Hu Jintao is old, Jiang Zemin is gone, but Xi Jinping is still young RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Xi Jinping says ‘adhere to dynamic clearing and unswerving’, proposes ‘Chinese-style modernization’ – BBC News 中文 BBC
- Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: After the anti-Xi protests on Sitong Bridge, the 20th National Congress was unveiled. Jiang Zemin and other four political seniors were absent. VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- Jiang Zemin, Zhu Rongji, Luo Gan and Wu Bangguo were absent from the 20th National Congress, and Li Ruihuan was unique and the audience refused to applaud Xi Jinping radio free asia
