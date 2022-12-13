Original title: Chinese team wins 9 gold medals in Table Tennis World Youth Championship

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 12th. On the 11th local time, the 2022 World Youth Table Tennis Championships ended in Ladis, Tunisia on the last match day. The Chinese team won two gold medals in the U19 men’s singles and U15 women’s singles. So far, the Chinese team has won nine of the fourteen gold medals in this event.

The U19 men’s singles final was played between Chinese players Lin Shidong and Chen Yuanyu. The two teamed up to win the U19 men’s doubles championship the day before. Lin Shidong, who is superior in strength, lost a game first, won four games in a row with a relatively obvious advantage, and won the championship with a total score of 4:1. Lin Shidong won all the four events in this World Youth Championship.

Chinese players Yan Yulu and Xiang Junlin, who had previously won the doubles championship, joined the U15 women’s singles final. After six innings, the two sides scored 3:3. In the deciding game, Yan Yulu played proactively, won the deciding game, and won his third gold medal in this World Youth Championship.

In the other two individual events on the closing day, the U19 women’s singles champion belonged to Japan’s Kihara Miyu, and the French player Kedong won the U15 men’s singles championship.