The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, chaired by the Republicans, summoned this Thursday to testify the former New York prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who led the investigation in New York into the finances of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021). .

Both Pomerantz and fellow prosecutor Carey Dunne resigned in March 2022 when Manhattan District Attorney General Alvin Bragg expressed doubts about moving forward with the case.

Trump and his company inflated the price of their possessions to get more favorable loans from different banks and ultimately they did go ahead.

Pomerantz’s summons for this month is part of the investigation that this Senate committee has opened on Trump’s indictment in New York in relation to irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign so that she would not make public a sexual relationship between them.

Republicans believe that “there could be a profound impact on how presidents exercise their powers while in office” whether state or local prosecutors “can launch politically motivated prosecutions of (current or former) US presidents for personal acts.”

The letter sent to Pomerantz alleges that the “unprecedented” accusation against Trump, released on March 30 and for which the former president appeared in court this Tuesday, requires a potential legislative reform that will isolate the tenants of the White House from that type of “politicized” actions.

The committee cited the former prosecutor because his role in the investigation of Trump’s finances gives him a privileged position when it comes to providing information that may be relevant in this regard.

As he adds in another statement, public statements by Pomerantz have suggested that Bragg’s actions are politically motivated and the Manhattan prosecutor’s office “has admitted that it used federal forfeiture funds in its investigations.”

Bragg turned to the networks this Thursday to criticize that the Republicans in the House of Representatives “continue trying to undermine an ongoing investigation (…) with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation.”

“Continued efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions will not divert us from our duty,” the Manhattan prosecutor said, advising lawmakers that they should instead dedicate themselves to “serving their citizens” and not ” encroach on the sovereignty of the state of New York.”

