Request for extension of investigation notified to Santanchè on 17 – News

The request for extension of the investigations by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, in which the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché is being investigated with other people in the context of the investigation into Visibilia, was notified by post last July 17 to the address of her Milanese home. From what ANSA was able to verify, the judicial document was delivered to the addressee, Daniela Garnero Santanché, two days ago, Monday 17 July, at 11.40. The envelope containing the request for an extension of the investigation was collected by a person defined as a ‘house worker’.



Furthermore, from what has always been verified, the request for an extension, two pages in all, was delivered to two former administrators who are among the six suspects, including a parliamentarian, for bankruptcy and false accounting: on 11 July to Davide Mantegazza and two days later, on 13 July, to Massimo Gabelli.



In the request of the prosecutor Maria Gravina and the deputy Laura Pedio, there are also the names of the companion of the Minister of Tourism Dimitri Kunz and his sister Fiorella Garnero.



