Rescue Operations in Fangshan, Beijing: Trapped Residents Transferred Amidst Severe Flooding

Title: Beijing Floods: Trapped Residents in Fangshan District Await Rescue

Release date: August 3, 2023

Beijing, China – Over the past few days, Beijing has experienced its most severe rainfall in 140 years, leading to widespread flooding and extreme challenges for the residents of Fangshan District. The Liuli River toll station area has been particularly affected, trapping a large number of people in a resettlement site in Liulihe Town.

Zhang Weibao, a villager in Zu Village, Liulihe Town, reflects the situation, stating that their homes have been flooded up to the ground floor and they have lost electricity. Communication lines have been severed, leaving them unable to make calls or access mobile phone signals. Although food supplies have been provided by local leaders, there is a lack of essential resources.

On-site with the rescue operation, China News Agency reporter, Wen Mengxin, witnesses the efforts made by firefighting boats to rescue the trapped individuals. Multiple boats are constantly shuttling back and forth, each capable of bringing back around 10-12 people, offering hope to those still awaiting evacuation.

Deputy Chief of News and Propaganda Section of Beijing Tongzhou District Fire Rescue Detachment, Qi Xinglong, provides insight into their rescue strategy. Dispatched in the early hours of August 2nd, a professional water rescue team comprising 24 personnel and 3 vehicles was sent to Fangshan District. Six groups of boats were used for interior rescue, though the water depth has proven unpredictable. Measuring approximately 1.5 to 1.6 meters in some areas, other spots remain considerably deeper and even impervious to excavators.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society of China activated the 999 Red Cross Rescue Team to transport patients safely. Amphibious rescue vehicles were used due to the inaccessibility of ambulances. The team coordinated with all-terrain rescue vehicles to transfer patients from the disaster-stricken areas to designated hospitals. Tian Zhenbiao, Deputy Director of Beijing Red Cross Rescue Service Center, revealed that 27 patients have been transferred so far, with plans for further assistance in the severely impacted areas of Fangshan and Mentougou.

Reports indicate that approximately 4,300 people were successfully transferred and resettled near Liulihe Town. As of now, all transfers have been completed, signaling a positive step in relieving the distress caused by the floods.

These unprecedented floods have affected many across Beijing, and the local authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of their citizens. The situation remains challenging, but the resilient spirit of the Chinese people and the dedication of the rescue teams offer hope for a swift recovery.

(Reporting by Wen Mengxin, Wang Shibo, and Li Chun)

