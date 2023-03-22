15 people were taken to clinics after the research ship “Petrel” overturned, the rescue workers said on Wednesday. Pictures showed the ship lying at an angle in the dry dock. A large contingent of rescue workers rushed to the port of the Scottish capital.

The “Petrel” was bought and equipped by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, reported the British news agency PA. Strong winds may have contributed to the incident, SNP councilor Adam McVey tweeted. “My thoughts are with the injured and I hope everyone recovers quickly,” he wrote, urging people to avoid the area around the ship.

