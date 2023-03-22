15 people were taken to clinics after the research ship “Petrel” overturned, the rescue workers said on Wednesday. Pictures showed the ship lying at an angle in the dry dock. A large contingent of rescue workers rushed to the port of the Scottish capital.
The “Petrel” was bought and equipped by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, reported the British news agency PA. Strong winds may have contributed to the incident, SNP councilor Adam McVey tweeted. “My thoughts are with the injured and I hope everyone recovers quickly,” he wrote, urging people to avoid the area around the ship.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.