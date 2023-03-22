Home Sports The career of professional cyclist Miguel Heidemann goes up and down
The career of professional cyclist Miguel Heidemann goes up and down

Dhe cycling is a tough business. It takes talent and, even more so, an indomitable will to endure years of hardship just to even come close to making a living pedaling. But you also need luck. Luck with decisions to be made within seconds in the race, luck with the right career steps at the right time.

Now, Miguel Heidemann not only had no luck in his sport recently, but full-blown bad luck. The fact that, as a graduate industrial engineer specializing in mechanical engineering, he had not previously put everything on the professional cycling map, he benefits. Because otherwise it would have been almost maddening how his still young career, after steady upward development up to the peloton, was abruptly slowed down in WorldTour races. through no fault of their own.

“super sad”

What happened? The Darmstadt native had signed a contract with the B&B Hotels – KTM team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, a French second division team that is present at almost all major races and tours. As a newcomer at this level, Heidemann struggled in the first year in a classic role as a helper, and did well as an aggressive driver in umpteen breakaway groups. In the field of the prestigious Dauphiné tour, Heidemann, whose particular strengths lie in time trials and who, at less than 70 kilograms and 1.87 meters, is also good on the mountain, cycled shoulder to shoulder with the best of his guild.


But late last fall, there was suddenly talk of the team breaking up for economic reasons. At the beginning of December, when the budget and squad planning had long since been completed everywhere in the teams, it was a sad certainty for Heidemann. His management still rattled off all teams in the first and second leagues in cycling – in vain. The 25-year-old says he was “super disappointed” at first. But then “very grateful” that his old Continental team, Team Leopard TOGT, somehow made a place for him. Once from the third division to the top and back again.

